Man accused of attacking person with baseball bat

Attack victim suffered dislocated jaw

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A jobless man has been accused of battering a public relations officer with a baseball bat and leaving him with a dislocated jaw following a three-year-old dispute.

The 24-year-old Emirati man was said to have assaulted the 22-year-old Pakistani officer while he was waiting for his friends and knocking him unconscious in October 2015.

The Emirati and his friends had had a group fight more than three years ago, according to records, with the Pakistani and his friends.

The officer’s younger brother and his friends intervened to stop the assault and save his brother before he reported the matter to the police.

Prosecutors charged the 24-year-old Emirati with assaulting the 22-year-old causing him a permanent disability.

Medical reports confirmed that the public relations officer sustained chronic inflammation in his sinuses and lost the ability to chew properly.

The suspect failed to appear before the Dubai Court of First Instance and enter his plea.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the suspect caused a 10 per cent permanent disability to the victim.

The 22-year-old testified to prosecutors that he was waiting in Al Mamzar for his friends to pick him when the suspect and another person came and assaulted him.

“Just out of nowhere, the suspect and his friend came and started beating me. The 24-year-old took out a baseball bat and battered me on my face. I fell down unconscious and only regained consciousness in the ambulance when I was being rushed to hospital. Then I reported the matter to the police and I informed them that the suspect, his absconding friend [one who assaulted me] and I had had a fight three years ago,” the officer claimed to prosecutors.

Meanwhile his 18-year-old brother testified to prosecutors that the 22-year-old called him quickly and told him that he was being assaulted.

“I rushed with my friends to save my brother … we saw the suspect and his friend, who remains at large, beating my brother. I had contacted the police before heading to the location. The assaulters pushed me away and assaulted me and my friends as well,” the brother claimed.

The Emirati was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he assaulted the 22-year-old.

The presiding judge adjourned the case until the suspect is legally notified about the next hearing on January 12.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dubai
