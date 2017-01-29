Maid, boyfriend accused of stealing Dh558,000 from businessman’s flat

Dubai: A maid and her boyfriend have been accused of stealing Dh558,000 from the flat of a businessman while he and his family were away on holiday.

The 37-year-old Sri Lankan maid, who has been hired by a Belgian businessman, was accused of stealing the cash with the help of his countryman boyfriend from a room that the businessman had been using as an office in December.

When questioned by the police, the 37-year-old maid said that she had nothing to do with the theft. She alleged that her boyfriend took the apartment’s key from her, made a copy of it and stole the cash without her knowledge.

Prosecutors accused the maid and the absconding boyfriend of stealing.

The maid pleaded not guilty when she appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

The Belgian businessman told prosecutors that the maid allowed her boyfriend to enter the flat and stole the money while he was away on vacation with his family.

She told prosecutors that his boyfriend told him about the theft later when he asked her not to go to the businessman’s flat for work.

A ruling in the case will be announced on March 14.