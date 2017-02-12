Mobile
Maid accused of stealing jewellery, watches

Maid’s accomplice caught trying to sell jewellery that were stolen from businessman’s safe

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A maid has been accused of stealing jewellery and wristwatches worth Dh200,000 from a safe in the bedroom of her sponsor while he was away on holiday.

The 40-year-old Filipina maid was said to have sneaked into the bedroom and stole the valuables from the safe, that had been left open by mistake, in December.

The Indian sponsor came to know about the theft when he received a phone call from Dubai Police that a 39-year-old Filipino salesman, who is related to his maid, has been caught selling part of his jewellery.

Further interrogation by police in the case led to the arrest of the Filipina maid.

Prosecutors accused the maid of stealing valuables worth Dh200,000 worth and the salesman was charged with possessing stolen items.

The duo pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

The salesman told presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi that he was not aware of the fact that items in his possession had been stolen by the maid

The maid told the judge that she did not tell the salesman that she had stolen the items from her sponsor’s home. The maid further said she stole only jewellery.

According to the prosecution charges sheet, the maid stole a diamond ring, two gold bracelets, a diamond pendant, four silver necklaces, diamond earrings and eight wristwatches.

The Indian businessman told prosecutors that the maid had been working for him for 18 months.

“When I was abroad, Dubai Police informed me on phone that a man had been arrested while he was trying to sell part of my jewellery. The police officer also told me that the man was acquainted to my maid," the businessman told prosecutors.

He said the maid stole the valuables from his villa in Palm Jumeirah when her wife forgot to lock the safe in the bedroom.

The trial continues.

Dubai
