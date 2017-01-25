Husband gets life term for wife’s murder

Sharjah: The Sharjah Sharia Court sentenced a Pakistani man convicted of murdering his 36-year-old wife to life imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh100,000.

The court issued its verdict on Wednesday in absentia.

The case dates back to September 2012 when the Sharjah police operations room received a call after midnight from a resident reporting that there was a dead body in a Mercedes car with a Dubai number plate that was parked behind a cafeteria in Al Yarmouk area.

The deceased woman and her family lived in an apartment in building number 17 in the cluster of old municipality buildings behind Sharjah Gold Souq, and opposite the Ethiopian cafe where her body was found.

Before committing the crime, the husband had taken his four children to a friend’s house and left them there asking them to memorise the Quran, while he left to allegedly solve a dispute with his wife, but in fact, had intended to kill her. He then stabbed his wife to death (stab wounds were found on the deceased woman’s body at the back and neck).

After committing the crime, the husband fled the country and contacted his friend informing him that a dispute had taken place between him and his wife and that he had killed her and left her body in the car below their building.