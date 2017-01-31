Mobile
Guard jailed for life for knifing roommate to death

Appeal court rejects plea to reduce sentence

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A guard will be jailed for life for killing his roommate after losing his appeal against the primary judgement.

In November, the Dubai Court of First Instance had sentenced him to life in prison though he had pleaded not guilty.

The Egyptian accused then approached the Appeal Court to reduce his life sentence. However, prosecutors asked the appellate court to stiffen it to capital punishment since the accused was convicted of premeditated murder.

Presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected both appeals and upheld the life sentence. The accused will be deported following the completion of his jail term.

The accused told the appellate court that he stabbed the victim, but maintained that he did not intend to kill him when he grabbed a knife and stabbed him to death in the flat where they lived in Al Nahda in December 2015. He said that he was under the impression that his Nepalese roommate had sexually abused him. “There was no enmity between us… it just happened,” he told the court.

According to records, the accused had plotted to kill the victim due to an earlier dispute.

prosecutors said that the accused took advantage of the fact that they were alone in the flat and stabbed the victim while he was busy using his tablet.

The forensic examiner’s report confirmed that the victim succumbed to several knife wounds to his chest and stomach.

A Nepalese waitress said she was in her flat (in the same building where the incident happened) when she heard loud noises and cries for help in the corridor.

“My flatmate and I rushed out to see what had happened. The victim, who was our workmate, lived in the adjacent flat that was rented by our employer. The next flat’s door was open — when we looked inside, we saw the victim on the floor in a pool of blood. We cried for help. After a while, police came to the scene. Later we were told that the defendant had stabbed the deceased,” she testified.

A police lieutenant testified that the accused was apprehended inside the flat where he stayed following the incident.

“The accused admitted that he had stabbed the victim with a knife that he took from the kitchen and claimed that it was due to a previous dispute. He also alleged that he smoked a cigarette after he stabbed the victim. The defendant also claimed that he decided to kill the victim two days before the incident and that he had intended to kill him. He also claimed that had he had the chance, he would have decapitated him after suspecting that the deceased had sexually abused him while sleeping some time before the incident,” said the lieutenant.

The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 27 days.

Dubai
