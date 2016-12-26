Mobile
Guard cleared of molesting girl in residential gym

Court jails suspect for a month, fines him Dh1,000 for biting fingers of girl’s parents

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A security guard has been cleared of trying to molest a college girl in a residential compound’s gym shortly after he asked her to leave at closing time.

The 37-year-old Pakistani security guard entered the gym behind the 21-year-old Indian college girl and told her that it was closing time at 9pm in August.

When the 21-year-old was about to leave the private gym at the residential compound where she lives with her parents, according to records, the guard locked the door and tried to hug and grope her. However, the Indian girl resisted the Pakistani, rushed out and called her parents for help.

The 37-year-old bit the finger of the girl’s father when he tried to restrain him and call the police and then he bit her mother’s finger when she tried assisting her daughter as well.

On Monday, the Dubai Court of First Instance acquitted the Pakistani of attempting to molest the girl due to lack of corroborated evidence.

However, presiding judge Urfan Omar jailed him for a month and fined him Dh1,000 for assaulting the parents.

The guard denied the attempted molestation and admitted that he assaulted the parents.

“Yes, I assaulted them … but I beat them after they beat me,” he told presiding judge Omar.

Records said the defendant abused the fact that the girl was exercising in the empty gym when he tried to grope her. Then when she pushed him away and sought the help of her parents, he bit the fingers of her father and mother, said prosecutors.

The girl said the security guard suddenly locked the door from inside and attempted to molest her when she was about to leave.

“He tried to hug me … I pushed him away and rushed out. My parents headed to the gym when I told them what the security guard had tried to do. The suspect tried to run away once he spotted my parents … when my father stopped him, he bit my father’s finger. When my mother tried to stop him, he bit her finger also. Police came and apprehended him after my mother had called them,” she testified to prosecutors.

The court dismissed the attempted molestation charge and convicted the guard of assault.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

Loading...

