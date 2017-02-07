Mobile
Guard accused of groping teenaged girl

16-year-old girl had just finished working out at gym when suspect molested her at the rooftop

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A security guard has been accused of groping a 16-year-old girl at a building’s rooftop gym, a court heard on Tuesday

The Filipina schoolgirl had finished training at the gym and when she went out to the roof to have some fresh air, the 35-year-old Bangladeshi guard molested her in December.

The suspect pleaded not guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the guard took advantage of the situation that the girl was alone at the rooftop when he groped her.

“I did not touch her … it happened by mistake. My shoulder bumped into her shoulder as she was walking back inside,” the suspect told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.

“While I was sitting out at the rooftop taking a fresh breath, the suspect came and asked me why I was on the roof. When I tried to go back down, he groped me as I passed by him. He intentionally blocked my way and molested me. I rushed away quickly to the elevator and went to our flat. When my dad noticed that my behaviour had changed, he asked me what had happened … so I told him,” the girl testified to prosecutors.

The suspect was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that when he extended his hand, his wrist touched the girl’s top.

A ruling will be heard on April 4.

Dubai
Courts

Dubai
