Friends admit hiding body of drug overdose victim

Dubai: Two employees accused of consuming drugs and hiding the body of a friend who died of a morphine overdose pleaded guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

The accused allegedly dumped their Indian friend’s body in a sandy area near trees in Al Aweer in January 2016.

According to records, the three Indian men met up with a fourth man in Al Madam area where they consumed alcohol and morphine before their friend fell ill. The fourth man ran away while the two suspects drove their friend to a hospital. The friend, however, died on the way and the two men disposed off his body in Al Aweer and absconded.

When the victim’s body was discovered, police investigations led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Yes, we consumed drugs and threw away his body without reporting the matter to the police. Another man provided the drugs and ran away,” one of the suspects told the presiding judge Urfan Omar.

An anti-narcotics corporal testified to prosecutors that the victim was identified from his fingerprints.

“He worked as a truck driver. Primary interrogations revealed that the victim had been present with four Indian men when they incident happened. We apprehended the two employees … during questioning, the claimed that they met a fourth person [also Indian] and they all consumed alcohol. Then the fourth person provided them with morphine … the victim fell very sick and started vomiting suddenly. Then he died as they were driving him to the hospital meanwhile that person absconded … so they threw his body between trees. Immigration records confirmed that the fourth person had left the country shortly after the incident,” the corporal claimed to prosecutors.

A ruling will be heard on February 27.