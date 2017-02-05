Four men accused of disposing of teenager's body

Dubai: Four men have been accused of disposing of the body of a prostitute who was allegedly murdered by her pimp after a fight.

The 19-year-old Pakistani girl was allegedly flown into the country by a Pakistani gang suspected of running a brothel before she quarrelled with her pimp, who killed her in June.

Records said the pimp managed to leave the country, while four other suspects, aged between 27 and 37, put her body in a big bag, kept it in a flat for 15 hours before driving to Umm Al Quwain where they dumped it.

Primary interrogations by police led to the arrest of three of the suspects while the fourth remains at large since he left Dubai after disposing off the body.

Prosecutors have accused the four Pakistanis of hiding the girl’s body in a body bag and disposing it off.

The three suspects pleaded guilty when they showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

The prosecutors said the pimp murdered the 19-year-old before he called up the quartet and asked them to help him dispose of the body.

The four men went to the pimp’s flat and wrapped the body in a body bag and transferred it to another flat.

The prosecutors said two suspects invited the watchman of the building [where they had moved the body] to have sex for free at a flat while the other two went down and tampered with the surveillance cameras.

The four then moved the body to the car of the pimp and kept it by the side of a road in Umm Al Quwain.

Dubai police’s forensic examiner said stray animals had chewed away parts of her arms.

“Primary interrogations revealed that the girl ran away from her pimp and hid in the flat of one of the four suspects. The runaway suspect [main suspect who killed her] treated her as a mistress and used to have sex with her … he also forced her to have sex with his private clients. Thereafter she had a fight with that fugitive, who killed her.

“Her body that was decomposed beyond recognition was recovered from Umm Al Quwain. Primary interrogations led to the arrest of three of the suspects, while the fourth remains at large. The three alleged during questioning that the fugitive pimp [who is suspected to have killed the girl] told them that she had thrown herself from the third-storey window after they quarrelled,” a police lieutenant told the prosecutors.

The lawyer of the three suspects will present his defence on February 17.