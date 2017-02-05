Four men accused of disposing of teenager's body

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Four men accused of disposing of teenager's body

19-year-old is believed to have been murdered by pimp who is absconding

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Four men have been accused of disposing of the body of a prostitute who was allegedly murdered by her pimp after a fight.

The 19-year-old Pakistani girl was allegedly flown into the country by a Pakistani gang suspected of running a brothel before she quarrelled with her pimp, who killed her in June.

Records said the pimp managed to leave the country, while four other suspects, aged between 27 and 37, put her body in a big bag, kept it in a flat for 15 hours before driving to Umm Al Quwain where they dumped it.

Primary interrogations by police led to the arrest of three of the suspects while the fourth remains at large since he left Dubai after disposing off the body.

Prosecutors have accused the four Pakistanis of hiding the girl’s body in a body bag and disposing it off.

The three suspects pleaded guilty when they showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

The prosecutors said the pimp murdered the 19-year-old before he called up the quartet and asked them to help him dispose of the body.

The four men went to the pimp’s flat and wrapped the body in a body bag and transferred it to another flat.

The prosecutors said two suspects invited the watchman of the building [where they had moved the body] to have sex for free at a flat while the other two went down and tampered with the surveillance cameras.

The four then moved the body to the car of the pimp and kept it by the side of a road in Umm Al Quwain.

Dubai police’s forensic examiner said stray animals had chewed away parts of her arms.

“Primary interrogations revealed that the girl ran away from her pimp and hid in the flat of one of the four suspects. The runaway suspect [main suspect who killed her] treated her as a mistress and used to have sex with her … he also forced her to have sex with his private clients. Thereafter she had a fight with that fugitive, who killed her.

“Her body that was decomposed beyond recognition was recovered from Umm Al Quwain. Primary interrogations led to the arrest of three of the suspects, while the fourth remains at large. The three alleged during questioning that the fugitive pimp [who is suspected to have killed the girl] told them that she had thrown herself from the third-storey window after they quarrelled,” a police lieutenant told the prosecutors.

The lawyer of the three suspects will present his defence on February 17.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Court overturns woman’s jail in murder case

News Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf