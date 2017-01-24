Mobile
Four jailed for Dh290,000 phone theft

Defendants broke into mobile phone shop and stole 200 smart devices

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Four jobless men have been jailed for one year each for breaking into a mobile phone store at 2am and stealing iPhones and Samsung phones worth Dh290,000.

The four Afghan burglars used a pair of iron scissors with which they broke the locks of the store in Freej Al Marar and stole 200 smart devices in October 2014. The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the four of breaking in and stealing although they had pleaded innocent.

Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the defendants will be deported after serving their jail terms.

An Indian businessman testified that the theft happened after his cousin closed the store at 1.30am and went home.

“When we opened the store the next day at 10am, we discovered that the locks had been broken. A quick inventory revealed that the thieves had stolen 200 smart phones. Surveillance cameras showed that five men had broken into the shop while two others stayed outside watching the area,” the businessman testified.

A police lieutenant said the four defendants were apprehended from Ras Al Khaimah [RAK] for involving in a similar theft.

“The other theft was carried out using the same modus operandi … RAK police referred the quartet to us. During questioning, one of the defendants admitted that their countryman, J., had masterminded the theft and that seven suspects were involved. He alleged that the mastermind had visited the store earlier and studied the location properly before he planned the burglary. He also claimed that J. had promised to pay Dh10,000 to each defendant following the heist … but he did not get his share since he got apprehended,” the lieutenant testified.

Tuesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

