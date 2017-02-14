Mobile
Elderly carpenter found guilty of molesting tourist

Court awards suspended jail term after man seeks mercy claiming heart ailment

Gulf News
 

Dubai An elderly carpenter was handed a three-month suspended imprisonment for hugging and kissing a female tourist against her will after he talked her into taking a selfie with him at Dubai Museum.

The 72-year-old Indian carpenter convinced the Chinese tourist, who was visiting the Dubai Museum, to take a photo with him when he put his arm around her shoulder then hugged and kissed her in February.

The tourist ran away from the carpenter told a security guard about the incident, who accompanied her to the museum’s management to report the incident to police.

The woman emailed the details of the incident to the museum’s management.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of molestation but handed him a suspended jail term on grounds of leniency.

The accused contended before the court that he was not aware of what he had done and that he is a heart patient.

According to the primary ruling the accused will be deported.

The Nigerian guard testified that when the tourist informed him about the incident, she was crying.

“She pointed towards the defendant and told me that he molested her. I took her to the museum’s management to lodge a complaint because she wanted to call the police,” the guard said.

A museum official told prosecutors: “She said the defendant asked for her contact number. She also alleged that he hugged and kissed her against her will.”

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.

