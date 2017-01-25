Dye worker jailed for stealing 2 rings from flat

Dubai: A dye worker, who sneaked into a housewife’s bedroom and stole two gold rings while he was tasked to do maintenance works at her flat, has been jailed for six months.

The 28-year-old Bangladeshi worker was carrying out maintenance at the British woman’s home when he stole the rings from her wardrobe in October.

When the housewife discovered that her two rings were missing, she reported it to the police.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Bangladeshi of stealing two rings after he pleaded guilty.

The presiding judge said the accused will be deported after serving his jail term.

The worker abused his position while doing maintenance works at the woman’s place and stole the rings.

The Briton testified that the incident happened after she asked the landlord to carry out some maintenance works in the flat.

“The company sent four workers [including the defendant] and their supervisor. They worked from 8am till 5.30pm. Two days later, the workers came again and finished the works between 8am and 6.30pm. When I went to my bedroom to put on the rings, I did not find them in the red box where I had left them. I searched my room and looked everywhere but could not find the rings. Thereafter, I suspected that the one of the workers had stolen the rings. I called the police,” she stated.

The 28-year-old defendant admitted to prosecutors that he stole the rings while working at the woman’s flat.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.