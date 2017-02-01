Duo took Dh500 in bribe from wanted cook

Dubai: Two men have been accused of asking a wanted person for a Dh500 bribe in exchange for not apprehending him while they worked as policemen.

As part of a sting operation, Dubai Police commissioned a Bangladeshi cook to pose as a wanted man and approach the two former policemen, 39 and 27, in order to catch them red-handed while demanding a bribe in December.

The Bangladeshi cooperated with the police sting operation team and told the two former policemen, according to a lieutenant’s prosecution statement, that he was wanted and offered them money to not arrest him. The operation took place in Al Barsha.

Having been provided with police money [to be used as evidence against the two men], records said the cook gave them the money before the police raided the location and apprehended the two men.

The 39-year-old and 27-year-old were referred to the Public Prosecution for further interrogation.

The two men pleaded not guilty and strongly refuted their accusations when they showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday.

According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the 27-year-old abused his former job at the police force and asked a wanted man for bribe. The 39-year-old aided and abetted the 27-year-old.

“Police provided me with Dh1,000 and had me wired to record the dialogue between me and the suspects. The defendants stopped me at a street corner … they made sit with them in the police car and drove for few minutes. Then they told me that they would let me go if I paid them money … and so I gave them Dh500,” the cook testified to prosecutors.

A police lieutenant claimed to prosecutors that they had received a tip about the corrupt cops.

“We prepared a sting operation during which the Bangladeshi cook cooperated with us to nail down the suspects. The informant alerted us that the duo had been targeting Chinese and Asian men. Police raided the place and detained the suspects once the cook [indicated] that he had taken the money,” the lieutenant testified to prosecutors.

A ruling will be heard next week.