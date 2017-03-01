Dh4.2m suit against Lebanese singer George Wassouf thrown out

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dh4.2m suit against Lebanese singer George Wassouf thrown out

Entertainment group loses commercial lawsuit filed in Dubai court against George Wassouf for breach of contract

  • George Wassouf, singer.Image Credit: Supplied
  • George WassoufImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Lebanese singing sensation George Wassouf has won a legal battle against a pan-Arab entertainment group that sued him for Dh4.22 million in compensation following a purported breach of contract.

The entertainment group lodged a commercial lawsuit before Dubai Commercial Court, against the famous Lebanese-Syrian singer and demanded compensation against alleged losses.

In their lawsuit, the group mentioned that more than six years ago, they had signed an agreement with Wassouf, according to which they were supposed to manage the prominent star’s music activities.

According to the deal, the group was said to have been granted the exclusive right to administer Wassouf’s participation in music concerts, festivals, TV shows and commercial advertisements — against a 10 per cent interest of the proceeds of such activities and artworks.

The group had also decided to produce three music albums for the singer for Dh6.6 million, according to the agreement.

Court records

According to court records obtained by Gulf News, the group was said to have deposited Dh1.1 million to kick-start the production of the first music album when they alleged Wassouf had breached the contract.

The group's lawyer told that the musician had performed at a number of concerts and festivals and was hosted in TV shows and programs without obtaining their written approval to do so in 2014.

The Lebanese-Syrian star had suffered a stroke in 2011 and was hospitalised after he slipped into coma.

However, his health condition later witnessed tremendous progress following medical treatment.

According to the lawsuit, the group mentioned that Wassouf failed to honour the contract and pay them their 10 per cent share as per the signed agreement.

Performances

The group mentioned to the Commercial Court that the 56-year-old star was hosted on an Egyptian channel, in a Lebanese program besides performing two concerts in Tunisia in August 2014.

Wassouf was also alleged to have breached the agreement by performing live on the pan-Arab famous music competition program, Arab Idol, and other concerts and festivals.

In their lawsuit, the group said that following Wassouf’s participation in the aforementioned entertainment artworks and activities they were entitled to get paid around Dh166,000.

Moreover, Wassouf lodged a counter-lawsuit in which his legal representative dismissed what was mentioned in the entertainment group’s lawsuit and refuted what he described as ‘unfounded’ allegations that the singer had breached the contract.

Wassouf’s legal representative also asked the court to reject the commercial lawsuit.

The Commercial Court’s presiding judge dismissed the entertainment group’s lawsuit and ordered the latter to pay Dh1,000 in lawyers’ fees and court fees.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within two months.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Sex workers get increased jail terms

News Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

News Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays