Deliveryman jailed for molesting woman in her garden

Defendant pinned woman down on the grass, groped and kissed her against her will

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A grocery deliveryman has been jailed for three months for forcing his way into the garden of a villa and pushing down a housewife before kissing and groping her.

The incident happened in May when the 23-year-old Indian deliveryman went to the 35-year-old British woman’s house shortly after she called the grocery to place an order.

The Briton said when she opened the door, the deliveryman forced his way into the garden where she had been sitting, pushed her down to the floor, groped her repeatedly, and kissed her against her will.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of molestation although he pleaded not guilty.

“I did not do any of that,” the 23 year old told the court.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported after serving his jail term.

Records said the defendant exploited the fact that the woman was alone at home and forcibly kissed and groped her.

The British housewife said the deliveryman assaulted her when she opened the door to receive the goods she had ordered.

“I paid him for the goods but he did not leave and remained standing for a bit at the gate. Suddenly he jumped on me, pinned me to the floor and tried to kiss my neck. I resisted him and tried to move him away when he tried to grope me. When I told him that I would call the police, he stood up and ran away. I called my husband and told him what had happened and he called the police,” she testified.

A policeman said the Briton was under the influence of alcohol upon taking her statement.

“She said the man threw her on the grass and groped her. The accused was arrested at the grocery. During questioning, he said when he went to deliver the goods that were ordered by the woman, she was drinking and invited him for a drink but he claimed that he refused and then she complained,” the policeman testified.

Wednesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

