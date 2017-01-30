Mobile
Court orders killer maids to be executed

Two maids who strangled driver in act of revenge to face death, Sharjah court rules

Gulf News
 

Sharjah

Two maids convicted of murdering an Indian driver employed at their Emirati employer’s house in Sharjah will be executed, a court ruled on Monday.

The Sharjah Sharia Court of First Instance announced the sentence on Monday morning in connection with the 2014 case.

The maids, a 32-year-old Indonesian and a 35-year-old Filipina, were charged with adultery and the premeditated murder of the 43-year-old Indian driver at the house.

The two maids said they wanted to get rid of the driver who allegedly blackmailed and threatened them. The driver also reportedly slept with both maids, which reportedly sparked their jealousy.

The Filipina maid allegedly confessed to the murder and said she only helped the Indonesian maid kill the victim.

The representative of the driver’s parents told the court the victim’s family insisted on retribution.

According to court documents, the victim threatened to tell the sponsor about the maids and after having forcible sex with at least one of them in the evening, both maids strangled him with a telephone cord, after drugging him.

The details of the case dated back to October 25, 2014 when the two housemaids were arrested on suspicion of killing the Indian driver in his room at their employer’s Sharjah villa over having an affair with both.

Police said the man, who worked as a driver for an Emirati family, was found dead in his room at the family’s villa.

Al Gharb police station received information from the Emirati family saying their driver had died in his sleep in his room.

A team from police, forensic experts and paramedics moved to the scene of the incident and found the body of the driver sprawled on his bed. He was wearing nightclothes and beside him was some medicine to show he suffered from a medical condition which could have been the cause of his death. The body was transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police, however suspected foul play in his death.

Police investigations and the forensic laboratory report confirmed their suspicions. Police investigations revealed the two maids were linked to the crime,

Sharjah
