Cook jailed for molesting boy, filming him naked

Defendant lured 11-year-old with beverages into cafeteria and molested him

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A cook, who lured an 11-year-old boy with beverages into a cafeteria where he molested him and filmed him naked, has been jailed for six months.

The 23-year-old Pakistani cook offered the Bangladeshi boy juice and aerated drinks and persuaded him to enter the cafeteria where he removed the boy’s dress and took pictures in September.

The cook also hugged the boy against his will and touched him indecently before he threatened to publish his photos if he left the cafeteria in Naif.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of molesting the boy, breaching his modesty by filming him naked and threatening to publish his photos. Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the cook’s mobile phone [that contains the boy’s images] would be confiscated.

Records showed the boy’s mother thought the Pakistani accused was being friendly after her son told her that the defendant had touched his neck and taken a photo with him.

The boy’s parents informed the police when they came to know that the cook had undressed their son and molested him a second time.

The accused had pleaded not guilty.

According to Tuesday’s ruling, the accused will be deported after serving his jail term.

Records said the defendant lured the boy into the cafeteria early morning when he removed his pants, hugged, kissed and molested him.

The 11-year-old said that three days prior to the incident, the cook had clicked a picture with him.

“When I was walking to school, he called me into the cafeteria but I told him that I was late but he insisted. Then he made me sit down and offered me juice and Coca-Cola. When he asked me if my mother had given me any pocket money, I told him that she prepared my food. Then he gave me Dh5 although I had refused to take it. Suddenly, he unbuckled my belt and removed my pants … he touched me inappropriately. He hugged and kissed me … I pulled my pants back up and when I wanted to leave, he forbade me. Then I told him that I had to go to school because I was late. He threatened to publish my photos but I promised to come back later. I pretended that I walked towards my school and instead I rushed home and informed my parents what had happened,” he told prosecutors.

The father testified that he reported the matter to the police who took the defendant into custody.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

Dubai
