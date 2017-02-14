Cook jailed for groping woman in ATM queue

Dubai: A cook, who groped a woman while waiting in a queue to withdraw money from an ATM, has been jailed for three months.

The 25-year-old Indian cook squeezed his way into the queue and stood behind the Egyptian woman before molesting her at a shopping mall in May.

The woman reported the matter to the police after she spotted the cook standing with a group of his friends, looking at her and smiling sleazily.

Despite refuting the woman’s allegations, the defendant was pronounced guilty by the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

“I did not do that,” the suspect had told the court earlier.

According to Tuesday’s ruling, presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the accused will be deported following the completion of his imprisonment.

The woman testified that she was waiting for her turn at the ATM when she felt someone touching her.

“Despite the fact that there was enough space for him to walk, the accused came between me and the client who was behind me. I felt that he put his hand on me and groped me. He continued walking to the other corner. When I turned around, I spotted him standing with a group of men and it seemed like they were talking about me. I saw them all laughing as he spoke to them while they looked at me. I left the queue and headed towards them. I asked the security guards at the mall to stop the defendant. The cook had intentionally groped me when he squeezed into the queue,” she said.

The defendant told prosecutors that he walked through the queue from behind the woman and his body touched hers mistakenly.

Meanwhile, surveillance cameras confirmed the woman’s claims that the accused had groped her.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.