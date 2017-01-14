Cleaner battered man with stick after argument, court hears

Dubai: A cleaner has been accused of battering a man’s head with a stick after snatching it from the latter who was about to assault him following a heated argument.

The 29-year-old Nigerian cleaner was said to have quickly grabbed the stick from the man’s hand and hit his head before he was attacked in May.

The man, whose nationality remained undisclosed in records, was rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors performed urgent and life-saving surgery on him as he had suffered a haemorrhage.

Surgeons were said to have lifted the victim’s skull to be able to reduce the haemorrhage that had resulted in the man losing consciousness.

Law enforcement officers apprehended the Nigerian, who was identified from the surveillance cameras installed at the building where the incident happened at 7.15pm.

Prosecutors accused the cleaner of assaulting the man and causing him a permanent disability.

The suspect pleaded not guilty when he showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

A police corporal testified to prosecutors that a person reported to them that someone had assaulted the victim, who was rushed to a hospital as he was bleeding profusely from the head.

“The caller informed the police that the beaten man had an argument and quarrelled with the suspect, who battered his head with a stick. The caller said the man collapsed on the floor and lost consciousness. The surveillance cameras at the building where the assault happened clearly showed the Nigerian assaulting the man.

“The latter was arrested and during questioning, he admitted that he had a heated argument with the victim … the argument snowballed into a fight. The suspect claimed that the man grabbed a stick and was about to attack him when he [Nigerian] took it away from him and beat him. The cleaner admitted the victim fell down after he hit his head … he then threw away the stick and left the place,” the corporal said.

Medical reports confirmed that the victim’s head injury still requires medical follow up.

The presiding judge will hand out a ruling on January 30.