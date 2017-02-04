Mobile
Businessman cleared of hugging pharmacist

Appeal court overturns conviction of man over uncorroborated evidence

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A businessman won his appeal and has been acquitted of hugging a pharmacist against her will when he entered the pharmacy where she works.

When he showed up before the Dubai Court of Appeals, the 36-year-old Indian businessman strongly refuted the accusation of hugging the 24-year-old compatriot pharmacist at her workplace on Shaikh Zayed Road in August 2016.

In November, the Dubai Court of First Instance handed the businessman a three-month suspended imprisonment after convicting him of molesting the pharmacist.

According to the primary ruling, the court also handed him a deportation order.

However, the defendant appealed the primary ruling and asked the Appellate Court to overturn his conviction.

Presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif accepted the man’s appeal and acquitted the suspect of any wrongdoing due to uncorroborated evidence.

Prosecution records showed the Indian took advantage of the situation as he was alone in the pharmacy with the pharmacist when he grabbed her and pulled her towards him.

“That did not happen,” the defendant told the appellate court.

The pharmacist told prosecutors that she was at her workplace when the defendant hugged her.

“I was behind the counter when he came in. He grabbed me by my waist and pulled me towards him ... I managed to free myself from his grip. I reported the matter to the police,” she testified to prosecutors.

The defendant was cited as telling prosecutors that he was joking when he hugged the pharmacist.

Records showed the pharmacist identified the defendant during an identification parade organised by the police.

However, the man pleaded innocent before the Court of Appeals that cleared him of molestation.

The Appellate Court ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 25 days.

