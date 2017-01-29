Briton jailed for faking bomb and Dh5,500 theft attempt

Dubai: A jobless man has been jailed for six months for making a fake bomb at home and threatening to detonate it at a money exchange house when he tried to steal Dh5,500.

The 38-year-old British man wrapped a tissue box with a plastic tape to make it look like a bomb and then he threatened to blow it up at the exchange house if its Filipina manager did not give him Dh5,500 in November.

The Briton entered the exchange house and put a paper on which Dh5,500 was written on the counter.

The Filipina manager stalled him for a while as she pressed the alarm system that is connected with Dubai Police’s operation room.

The man had already gone by the time the police arrived at the exchange house in Tecom area.

On Sunday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 38-year-old Briton of launching verbal death threats and attempted theft.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported after serving his punishment. The accused had pleaded innocent in court. The Briton threatened to blow up the money exchange using what he claimed to be a bomb and threatened the manager as he attempted to rob the place.

The Filipina said the accused put the piece of paper on the counter first before he took out what he claimed to be a bomb. “I pretended to be asking him about the numbers on the paper … I was actually stalling to press the alarm system and have the police come to the shop. After he took out that thing he claimed to be a bomb, I asked him what that was and he replied ‘it’s a bomb’. He threatened to use it if I didn’t give him the money. When I told him that he couldn’t do such a thing, he grabbed the purported bomb and walked away. Then the police came,” she testified.

A police lieutenant said the Filipina told them the fake bomb was wrapped with a black tape. “She told us that the Briton left the place without taking any cash,” he testified.

The Briton admitted to prosecutors that he was going through a dire financial situation when he decided to fake a bomb, threaten the exchange house staff and try to steal some cash.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.