Briton jailed for faking bomb and Dh5,500 theft attempt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Briton jailed for faking bomb and Dh5,500 theft attempt

Defendant walked into money exchange carrying a wrapped tissue box making it look like bomb

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A jobless man has been jailed for six months for making a fake bomb at home and threatening to detonate it at a money exchange house when he tried to steal Dh5,500.

The 38-year-old British man wrapped a tissue box with a plastic tape to make it look like a bomb and then he threatened to blow it up at the exchange house if its Filipina manager did not give him Dh5,500 in November.

The Briton entered the exchange house and put a paper on which Dh5,500 was written on the counter.

The Filipina manager stalled him for a while as she pressed the alarm system that is connected with Dubai Police’s operation room.

The man had already gone by the time the police arrived at the exchange house in Tecom area.

On Sunday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 38-year-old Briton of launching verbal death threats and attempted theft.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported after serving his punishment. The accused had pleaded innocent in court. The Briton threatened to blow up the money exchange using what he claimed to be a bomb and threatened the manager as he attempted to rob the place.

The Filipina said the accused put the piece of paper on the counter first before he took out what he claimed to be a bomb. “I pretended to be asking him about the numbers on the paper … I was actually stalling to press the alarm system and have the police come to the shop. After he took out that thing he claimed to be a bomb, I asked him what that was and he replied ‘it’s a bomb’. He threatened to use it if I didn’t give him the money. When I told him that he couldn’t do such a thing, he grabbed the purported bomb and walked away. Then the police came,” she testified.

A police lieutenant said the Filipina told them the fake bomb was wrapped with a black tape. “She told us that the Briton left the place without taking any cash,” he testified.

The Briton admitted to prosecutors that he was going through a dire financial situation when he decided to fake a bomb, threaten the exchange house staff and try to steal some cash.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

News Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis