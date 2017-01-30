Baker accused of stabbing 2 women with paper cutter

Dubai: A baker has been accused of attacking two women with a paper cutter in a flat.

The 22-year-old Afghan baker allegedly entered the flat in Naif area of Dubai and stabbed the women in their neck, back, face and shoulders in March.

The accused fled the scene after the attack but police caught him in the area following the trail of blood drops from his injured leg.

Swift medical intervention helped save the lives of the two women, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi and a 35-year-old Indonesian.

The prosecutors accused the suspect of a double murder bid.

The suspect admitted that he stabbed the women, believed to be sex workers, but contended that he did not have any motive or intent to kill them when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

Replying to a question asked by presiding judge Urfan Omar, the suspect said: “I did not intend to kill them … a group of men had coerced me to do so while they waited outside the place.”

A police corporal told prosecutors that they were informed about the attack at midnight but when they reached the location the Afghan suspect had already fled the scene.

“When we were combing the area an Indian pedestrian told us that he saw the suspect going toward a certain direction. We followed blood drops on the ground and found the suspect leaning to the door of a store … he was too tired, his leg was injured and blood stained his clothes. We did not find the crime weapon with him when we searched him,” the corporal told prosecutors.

The Bangladeshi woman told prosecutors that the suspect came to her place and attacked her first. “He stabbed me in my head, neck, back and shoulders and I fell down. He then attacked the other woman,” she testified.

The Indonesian woman gave a similar statement to the prosecutors.

According to records the Bangladeshi woman granted a waiver to the assailant.

A ruling in the case will be announced on February 27.