Baker accused of stabbing 2 women with paper cutter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Baker accused of stabbing 2 women with paper cutter

He stabbed them in their neck, back, face and shoulders

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A baker has been accused of attacking two women with a paper cutter in a flat.

The 22-year-old Afghan baker allegedly entered the flat in Naif area of Dubai and stabbed the women in their neck, back, face and shoulders in March.

The accused fled the scene after the attack but police caught him in the area following the trail of blood drops from his injured leg.

Swift medical intervention helped save the lives of the two women, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi and a 35-year-old Indonesian.

The prosecutors accused the suspect of a double murder bid.

The suspect admitted that he stabbed the women, believed to be sex workers, but contended that he did not have any motive or intent to kill them when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

Replying to a question asked by presiding judge Urfan Omar, the suspect said: “I did not intend to kill them … a group of men had coerced me to do so while they waited outside the place.”

A police corporal told prosecutors that they were informed about the attack at midnight but when they reached the location the Afghan suspect had already fled the scene.

“When we were combing the area an Indian pedestrian told us that he saw the suspect going toward a certain direction. We followed blood drops on the ground and found the suspect leaning to the door of a store … he was too tired, his leg was injured and blood stained his clothes. We did not find the crime weapon with him when we searched him,” the corporal told prosecutors.

The Bangladeshi woman told prosecutors that the suspect came to her place and attacked her first. “He stabbed me in my head, neck, back and shoulders and I fell down. He then attacked the other woman,” she testified.

The Indonesian woman gave a similar statement to the prosecutors.

According to records the Bangladeshi woman granted a waiver to the assailant.

A ruling in the case will be announced on February 27.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

News Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis