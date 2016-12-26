Year of Giving: Al Ansari Exchange to donate Dh25m to charity

Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, a currency transfer house with 170 branches across the UAE, has said it will donate Dh25 million to charity in 2017.

The donations are in line with an announcement earlier this week by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2017 the as ‘Year of Giving’.

“We are honoured to support ‘2017 as the Year of Giving’ initiative which embodies the directives of our wise leadership in making philanthropy a social practice,” said Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, the firm’s chairman.

“[The company] is confident that such an effort will have a positive impact as well as enhance our contribution in serving the country and upholding the name of the UAE on the philanthropy map in the world.”