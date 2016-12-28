Red Crescent receives $1m to support Yemeni people

Abu Dhabi: VPS Healthcare donated $1 million (Dh3.67 million) to Emirates Red Crescent to support its ongoing humanitarian initiative in Yemen.

The move comes at a time when people are all set to welcome 2017, the Year of Giving, as declared by UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director of VPS Healthcare, handed over the cheque and the letter of donation for medicines to Dr Mohammad Atiq Al Falahi, secretary-general of Emirates Red Crescent.

“VPS Healthcare has supported us in many of our initiatives for Yemen this year. It is overwhelming to see such a noble gesture on part of Dr Shamsheer who has come forward to help people in their time of need. We look forward to its continued support in all our initiatives and I am pleased to associate with an organisation with strong humanitarian values,” Al Falahi said while speaking on the occasion at the Emirates Red Crescent office.