Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

New Zealand PM announces cabinet reshuffle

The new ministry is focused on providing prosperity, opportunity and security for all Kiwis, Bill English says

Image Credit: AP
Bill English
Gulf News
 

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English unveiled a new-look cabinet on Sunday, marking his first major move since taking over the country’s top job six days ago.

There were few surprises in the fine-tuning with only one minister who intends to stand in next year’s general election dropped completely, while others had their roles adjusted.

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully, who has announced he would not be seeking re-election, will retain his role until a replacement is appointed in May.

English, 54, was unanimously elected by the ruling centre-right National Party as the new leader after the popular Key resigned for family reasons after eight years as prime minister.

“This refreshed ministerial team builds on that success and provides a mix of new people, alongside experienced ministers either continuing their roles or taking up new challenges,” English said.

“This new ministry is focused on providing prosperity, opportunity and security for all Kiwis, including the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Judith Collins, who briefly challenged English for the leadership, lost the police portfolio and was dropped two places on the cabinet list.

Jonathan Coleman, who also stood for the leadership until it became clear English had the numbers to win, remained as health minister and stayed on the front bench.

New Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett took over as police minister while Simon Bridges — seen as a high-flyer in the National Party ranks — moved into the top five in cabinet.

He replaced Steven Joyce as economic development minister, with Joyce taking over the finance portfolio.

Four-term MP Jo Goodhew, who was minister for food safety, was dropped from the cabinet. Two other former cabinet members Sam Lotu-Iiga and Craig Foss announced their resignations before the reshuffle.

— AFP

filed under

GulfNewsNewsOceania
Loading...