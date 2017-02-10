Mobile
Hundreds of whales dead after mass beaching

416 whales stranded on beach in New Zealand as rescuers work to save few that are still alive

Image Credit: AP
Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
 

Wellington: More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with hundreds already dead as volunteers tried to refloat the survivors, the Department of Conservation said.

Andrew Lamason, spokesman for the department, said it was one of the largest mass beachings recorded in New Zealand, where strandings are relatively common.

Lamason said 416 pilot whales beached themselves overnight at Farewell Spit in the Golden Bay region at the northern tip of South Island.

He said about 70 per cent had perished and attempts were underway to get the remaining whales offshore at high tide but the outlook was gloomy.

“With that number dead, you have to assume that the rest are in reasonably poor nick as well,” he told Radio New Zealand.

“So we’re sort of preparing ourselves for a pretty traumatic period ahead.”

Pilot whales grow up to six metres long and are the most common species of whale in New Zealand waters.

Farewell Spit, about 150 kilometres west of the tourist town of Nelson, has witnessed at least nine mass strandings of the species in the past decade, although the latest is by far the largest.

Lamason said the reason the whales beached themselves was unknown but he believed it was partly due to the local geography.

“If you designed something to catch whales then Golden Bay is probably the perfect design,” he said.

“Out at Farewell Spit it’s a big massive sweeping hook of sand coming about, the bay is very shallow and once the whales get in there... it’s very difficult to work out which way is out.”

