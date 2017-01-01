Mobile
New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump

Guterres promises to be a "bridge-builder" but is facing an antagonistic Donald Trump

Antonio Guterres
Image Credit: AP
In this October 13, 2016 file photo, Antonio Guterres of Portugal, Secretary-General designate of the United Nations, speaks during his appointment at UN headquarters.
 

United Nations: Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day.

Guterres promised to be a "bridge-builder" but is facing an antagonistic incoming US administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk and have a good time. 

The former Portuguese prime minister and UN refugee chief told reporters after being sworn-in as secretary-general on December 12 that he will engage all governments - "and, of course, also with the next government of the United States".

He also said he will show his willingness to cooperate on "the enormous challenges that we'll be facing together."

