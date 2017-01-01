New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump
United Nations: Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day.
Guterres promised to be a "bridge-builder" but is facing an antagonistic incoming US administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk and have a good time.
The former Portuguese prime minister and UN refugee chief told reporters after being sworn-in as secretary-general on December 12 that he will engage all governments - "and, of course, also with the next government of the United States".
He also said he will show his willingness to cooperate on "the enormous challenges that we'll be facing together."