Turkish police hunt for 'terrorist' after Istanbul attack
Istanbul: Turkish police are hunting for a "terrorist" after deadly gun attack on an Istanbul club during New Year festivities, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.
At least 16 foreigners were among 39 people killed in the attack, Soylu said.
Turkey says that nationals of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon and Libya were among those killed in the new year’s eve attack in Istanbul.
Soylu said in televised comments that of 21 victims who have been identified so far, including five Turks.
Another 69 people are being treated in hospital for their wounds.
He confirmed that work was continuing to identify 18 other victims. Four of the wounded are in a serious condition, he added, including one in a very critical condition.
Indicating that the attacker was still at large, Soylu said: "The search for the terrorist continues. The police have started the necessary operations. I hope (the assailant) will be captured quickly, God willing."
Erdogan says nightclub attack sought to create chaos
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday's deadly attack sought to create chaos in Turkey.
"They are working to destroy our country's morale and create chaos by deliberately targeting our nation's peace and targeting civilians with these heinous attacks," Erdogan said in a statement on the presidency website.