Turkish PM says expects new US administration to stop giving weapons to YPG militia

Says partnership should not be overshadowed by a ‘terrorist organisation’

Gulf News
 

Ankara: Turkey’s prime minister said on Tuesday he expected the new US administration to halt supplying weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, saying the administration of President Barack Obama was responsible for such weapon supply.

“The United States should not allow this strategic partnership (with Turkey) to be overshadowed by a terrorist organisation,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers at the parliament.

Ankara has been angered by Washington’s support for the Kurdish YPG militia, which has emerged as a key partner for the United States in fighting Daesh in Syria.

United States
Syria
United States
Syria
