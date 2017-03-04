Turkey accuses Germany of working for ‘No’ vote

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey accuses Germany of working for ‘No’ vote

German local authorities block rally where Turkish minister was due to speak

Gulf News
 

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday accused Germany of working for a “No” vote ahead of an April referendum on whether to boost President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers in an executive presidency.

“They don’t want Turkey to campaign here, they are working for a ‘No’. They want to get in the way of a strong Turkey,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara after German local authorities blocked rallies where Turkish ministers were due to speak.

The Turkish public will vote on April 16 on whether to create a system which Ankara says will be like that of France and the United States and ensure political stability.

However, critics say the system will weaken parliament further and lead to one-man rule.

Tensions have increased in recent days between Turkey and Germany after Ankara’s provisional detention of a German journalist on terrorism-related charges on Monday.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag scrapped his visit to address the Turkish community in the western German town of Gaggenau on Thursday after local authorities withdrew an agreement to allow the rally.

He had also been due to meet his German counterpart.

Cologne city authorities meanwhile said they would no longer allow the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) to use a hall on Sunday, when Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was expected to make a speech.

The row deepened after the Turkish government summoned Germany’s ambassador to Ankara on Thursday in protest at the cancellation of the rallies.

Cavusoglu hit back at the moves by German officials, accusing them of double standards and failing to “honour democracy, freedom of expression or freedom of assembly”.

Ahead of an election later this year, Cavusoglu warned Germany to “stay far away from populism” and told Germany it would “need to learn how to behave towards Turkey” if Berlin wanted to maintain relations.

“You must see us as an equal partner,” he added.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

Pilot of crashed Syrian plane found in Turkey

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job