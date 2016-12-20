Mobile
This murder will rekindle doubts in Moscow about Turkish loyalties

Envoy’s murder a likely attempt to drive wedge in newfound friendship

Gulf News
 

Moscow: It will not go unnoticed in Moscow that Andrey Karlov was shot in the back. In less than a year, Russia and Turkey have gone from the brink of war to one of the most potentially important alliances in global politics.

Now the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Ankara will test the growing trust between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the limit. To call the relationship between Russia and Turkey “fraught” would be an understatement. The two have fought dozens of wars over centuries.

Yet they also share thriving economic ties, with massive flows of investment, tourism and trade between the Black Sea superpowers.

The Syrian civil war, where they back opposing sides, has thrown these contradictory urges into sharp relief. When Erdogan ordered his air force to shoot down a Russian Su-24 bomber in November 2015, it sparked a crisis between Moscow and Ankara that nearly spilt into war.

Putin slapped sanctions that dealt a body blow to Turkey’s tourism, food exporting and construction industries and the Russian defence ministry claimed it had proof Erdogan’s family was benefiting from illegal oil trade with the Daesh.

Then, in June this year, Erdogan said the hardest word, telling Putin he was “sorry” for the shootdown.

As if by magic, the antagonism vanished. After they formally buried the hatchet at a meeting in St Petersburg in August, Putin turned a blind eye to Erdogan’s land incursion into Syria to prevent the emergence of a contiguous Kurdish autonomous region. He also backed the Turkish president after a failed military coup.

In return, Erdogan reined in Turkey-affiliated rebel groups and effectively remained silent as Russian and Syrian government forces reduced rebel-held eastern Aleppo to rubble. In a remarkable sign of how feelings have shifted, Mr Putin last week announced he and Mr Erdogan were discussing plans to broker a general ceasefire across Syria.

Turkey’s foreign and defence ministers arrived in Moscow for talks on Monday. The result is a potentially fruitful arrangement that could cement both Moscow and Ankara’s emergence as power brokers in the Middle East — at the obvious expense of the USA.

But last night’s murder of Andrey Karlov by a policeman who shouted “remember Aleppo” is a reminder of just how strained that alliance will be. The Russian-backed Syrian government assault on that city — and Erdogan’s inaction — has provoked widespread anger in Turkey.

And the policeman who shot Mr Karlov did not just shout about Aleppo. He also reportedly shouted slogans associated with Al Nusra (now Jabhat Fateh Al Sham), the Al Qaida-affiliated group seen as one of the most powerful anti-Assad factions in the Syrian war. That may rekindle doubts in Moscow about just where the loyalties of many Turkish officials lie. As Ankara’s mayor said last night, splitting Turkey and Russia may have been the point of the assassination. Officials in both capitals will do everything they can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

— The Daily Telegraph

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

