The Korlov file

Andrei Karlov

Andrei Karlov had been Russia’s ambassador to Turkey since July 2013, according to a biography on the website of the Russian Embassy.

He was born in Moscow in 1954, he started his diplomatic career in his early 20s after graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and the country’s diplomatic academy.

Karlov previously served as the ambassador to North Korea. He was married and had a son. According to Russian news agencies, his wife fainted and was hospitalised after being informed of his death.

Richard Moore, the British ambassador to Turkey, described Karlov in a Twitter post after the attack as soft-spoken, hospitable and professional.

Karlov was repeatedly called upon to ease tensions over Russia’s role in the Syrian civil war, which has left hundreds of thousands dead and spurred a refugee crisis that has shaken Europe. After months of fierce bombardment and failed diplomacy, the Syrian government began removing residents from the last rebel-held districts in the city of Aleppo last week.

After a Russian bombing in northern Syria targeted Turkmen, who were part of the forces against President Bashar Al Assad, Karlov was summoned to Ankara and asked to convey a firm message to Moscow.

In the autumn of 2015, before the Turkish government shot down the Russian jet near its border with Syria, it had repeatedly complained to Karlov about his country’s intrusions into Turkish airspace.

Tensions escalated, culminating in the Kremlin’s cutting economic ties with Turkey.