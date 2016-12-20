Russia vows envoy’s killing won’t cause chill in ties with Turkey

Andrey Karlov (bottom), the Russian ambassador to Ankara, lying on the floor after being shot by a gunman (R) during an attack during a public event in Ankara.

ANKARA, MOSCOW: Turkish police have detained six people over the killing of the Russian ambassador, who was shot in the back as he gave a speech in Ankara on Monday by an off-duty police officer shouting “Don‘t forget Aleppo” and “Allahu akbar”, state media said.

The state-run Anadolu agency said on Tuesday the attacker’s mother, father, sister and two other relatives were held in the western province of Aydin, while his flatmate in Ankara was also detained.

Police paced up and down behind a cordon on Tuesday morning outside the art gallery where the ambassador, Andrei Karlov, was shot. A crime scene investigation van was parked outside the building.

The United States said its three missions in Turkey would be closed on Tuesday after a gun was fired in front of the US embassy in Ankara overnight. The embassy was near the art gallery where Karlov was shot and Turkish police detained a man over the incident, state media reported.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the two countries’ foreign ministers had underlined the need to put more effort into effectively fighting terrorism in a phone call overnight.

The Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers were to meet in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Syria. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara at 11am to conduct investigations into the attack, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

Turkey faces multiple security threats, including from Daesh. A spokesman for the hardline group urged sympathisers around the world this month to carry out a fresh wave of attacks, singling out Turkish diplomatic, military and financial interests as preferred targets.

However, a senior Turkish security official said there were “very strong signs“ the gunman belonged to the network of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in July. Erdogan has denounced Gulen as a terrorist, but the cleric, a former ally, denies the accusation, and has also denied any role in the assassination.

The shots that killed Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in an Ankara art gallery on Monday also sent shock waves through fragile relations between two major powers with a very recent history of enmity.

Even in the first hours after Karlov’s death, however, there were signs of how Moscow and Ankara would seek to handle the shocking incident — by continuing their rapprochement and deflecting blame away from each other’s authorities and their policies.

It is only 13 months since Ankara’s military shot down a Russian warplane over the Syria-Turkey border, prompting a furious reaction from Moscow, which imposed of a range of sanctions on Turkey and halted joint economic projects.

The deep freeze in relations, accompanied by sharp comments from Putin and Erdogan, began to thaw last June, when Turkey’s leader sent a letter of apology to the Kremlin.

The two countries agreed to soothe relations and renew economic cooperation while continuing to disagree fundamentally over the future of Syria, where Russia backs president Bashar Al Assad and Turkey remains deeply opposed to a leader whom it describes as a “tyrant”.

This pragmatic approach was behind plans for the foreign and defence ministers of pro-Al Assad Russia and Iran to meet their Turkish counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Syria’s future — with Ankara determined above all to stop Kurdish militias gaining more ground near Syria’s border with Turkey.

If those talks go ahead, they will be overshadowed by Monday’s murder of Russian career diplomat Karlov at an exhibition of photographs entitled “Russia through the eyes of Turks”.

Both sides sought to begin damage limitation on Monday night, however.

Erdogan was quick to brief Putin on developments, as Russian diplomats said the killing would be raised at the United Nations Security Council.

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the committee on security in Russia’s lower house of parliament, said “the main thing is that there will not be another chill in relations between Moscow and Ankara, no matter how much our strategic opponents ... would like that.