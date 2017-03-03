Mobile
Merkel pushes back against Turkey’s criticism over meeting ban

Germany remains committed to freedom of expression, Merkel says

Gulf News
 

Tunis (Reuters): Decisions about public gatherings are made at a local level in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, after Turkey accused Berlin of scandalous behaviour in cancelling rallies of Turkish citizens where key Turkish ministers were to speak.

Merkel made the comment when asked about the growing controversy about the events during a visit to Tunis, adding that Germany remained committed to freedom of expression.

The chancellor also criticised moves by Turkey to restrict the work of journalists following Monday’s arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel.

Angela Merkel
Germany
Angela Merkel
Germany
