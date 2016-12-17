Deadly car bomb hits central Turkish city: reports

People react after a bus was hit by an explosion in Kayseri, Turkey, December 17, 2016.

Ankara: Thirteen soldiers were killed and 48 were wounded in a car bomb attack on a bus transporting off-duty personnel in the Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday, the military said in a statement.

Initial television pictures showed that the bus had been reduced to a smouldering wreck by the impact of the blast.

The Dogan news agency said that the blast took place opposite the Erciyes University in the city. NTV television said that there could be fatalities as a result of the blast.

The explosion comes a week after 44 people were killed in an attack in Istanbul claimed by Kurdish militants.

Turkey has seen a spate of deadly bombings in 2016 blamed both in jihadists and Kurdish militants that have left dozens dead.

One of the main cities of central Turkey, Kayersi is a key industrial hub that is usually seen as a peaceful area.

It is well west of the southeast of the country that has been hit by months of deadly fighting between Kurdish militants and the security forces.