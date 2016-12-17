Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Deadly car bomb hits central Turkish city: reports

Car blast hits close to public bus in Turkish city of Kayseri, killing 13 soldiers and injuring 48 people

People react after a bus was hit by an explosion in Kayseri
Image Credit: Reuters
People react after a bus was hit by an explosion in Kayseri, Turkey, December 17, 2016.
 

Ankara: Thirteen soldiers were killed and 48 were wounded in a car bomb attack on a bus transporting off-duty personnel in the Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday, the military said in a statement.

Initial television pictures showed that the bus had been reduced to a smouldering wreck by the impact of the blast.

The Dogan news agency said that the blast took place opposite the Erciyes University in the city. NTV television said that there could be fatalities as a result of the blast.

The explosion comes a week after 44 people were killed in an attack in Istanbul claimed by Kurdish militants.

Turkey has seen a spate of deadly bombings in 2016 blamed both in jihadists and Kurdish militants that have left dozens dead.

One of the main cities of central Turkey, Kayersi is a key industrial hub that is usually seen as a peaceful area.

It is well west of the southeast of the country that has been hit by months of deadly fighting between Kurdish militants and the security forces.

More from Turkey

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

Also In Mena

Jilted Iranian murders an entire family

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party