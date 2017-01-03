Mobile
Daesh claims responsibility for New Year's nightclub attack

Authorities obtain gunman's fingerprints and are close to identifying him, official says

Suspect in Istanbul nightclub attack
Image Credit: Haberturk Newspaper
This image taken from CCTV shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub.
 

Istanbul: Daesh has claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, most of them foreign tourists from Muslim countries who were ringing in the new year. It was the first claim of its kind for Daesh in Turkey.

Authorities obtained the fingerprints and a basic description of the gunman and are close to identifying him, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday after a weekly cabinet meeting. 

He confirmed eight people have been detained in connection to the attack, but the suspect was not among them.

"We will find him, no delay," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Early media reports suggested the nightclub gunman was probably from either Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan and may have been part of the same cell that staged the airport attack.

600 people inside club

Twenty-five of the dead were foreigners, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. All of those killed died from gunshot wounds, some of them shot at a very close distance or even point-blank range, according to a forensics report quoted by Milliyet newspaper.

Around 600 people were thought to be inside when the gunman shot dead a policeman and civilian at the door, forcing his way in then opening fire with an automatic assault rifle. Witnesses said he shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

The attacker was believed to have taken a taxi from the southern Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul and, because of the busy traffic, got out and walked the last four minutes to the entrance of the nightclub, newspaper Haberturk said.

He pulled his Kalashnikov rifle from a suitcase at the side of the road, opened fire on those at the door, then threw two hand grenades after entering, Haberturk said, without citing its sources. It said six empty magazines were found at the scene and that he was estimated to have fired at least 180 bullets.

Attack in response to anti-Daesh operations

Authorities have said revelers were targeted in response to military operations against Daesh in northern Syria. The claim came after a Daesh propaganda video urging attacks on Turkey.

Authorities never confirmed the authenticity of the December 22 video that purported to show soldiers who were burned alive, but access to social media was temporarily restricted in what appeared to be an effort to curb its circulation.

The nightclub assailant, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian early Sunday outside the Reina club before entering and firing at some of the estimated 600 people inside. 

The Daesh group boasts of having cells in Turkey, regularly issues propaganda and is believed to have hundreds of Turks in its ranks. 

By attacking as the nation was celebrating the new year, the group indicated that it intends to continue being a "scourge" against Turkey in 2017, Kurtulmus said.

Initially, Daesh activity in Turkey appeared designed to stoke tensions with the country's ethnic Kurds and reflected events in Syria. The first dramatic attack came July 2015, when a suicide bomber hit a rally of activists in the border town of Suruc.

The worst Daesh-linked attack to rock Turkey came just months after, in October 2015, when twin suicide bombings killed 102 people at a peace rally in the capital, Ankara.

