Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

5 scenarios to watch after the shooting of Russian ambassador in Ankara

The possible consequences of the killing of Andrei Karlov

Image Credit: Reuters
The flag-wrapped coffin of the late Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, leaves Ankara yesterday evening.
Gulf News
 

1. Russian hackers target Turkey

Russia has a penchant for causing domestic political trouble in other countries through conveniently timed cyber hacks (just ask the United States). The Turkish government has been on the receiving end of such hacks before; on December 7, Wikileaks released over 57,000 emails of Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s minister of energy and natural resources and also President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law. With indications of Russia cooperating with Wikileaks to publicise hacked emails in the past, Russian cyber surrogates could target Turkey, revealing more unflattering secrets about people in the orbit of Erdogan.

2. Strained ties between Ankara and Moscow

The already fragile relationship between Russia and Turkey could fall apart, leading to renewed economic pressure on Turkey. This is what happened after November 2015, when Turkish F-16s shot down a Russian bomber on the border of Syria. In response, Russia embargoed many Turkish goods, Turkish exports to Russia fell $737 million (Dh2.7 billion). Further, the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline, meant to be part of the two countries’ “strategic partnership,” was put on hold. The economic situation did not improve until Erdogan apologised in June 2016.

3. An excuse to launch more crackdowns

The assassination is used as an excuse for further democratic repression in both Turkey and Russia. Erdogan detained thousands after the failed coup against his government this July, a putsch that included an attempt on his own life. Putin came to power in part by cracking down against perceived insubordination by violence in Chechnya. Whatever else, the assassination does not bode well for Russian or Turkish civil society.

4. The ceasefire in Aleppo collapses

Russia and Turkey are on opposite sides of the Syrian civil war, but both helped broker the latest ceasefire that allowed rebels and civilians to leave Aleppo. The assassination could cause the ceasefire to collapse anew, or lead to renewed fighting elsewhere in Syria. Russian forces are operational in northeast Syria, not far from where Turkish troops have taken part in cross-border assaults on towns held by Daesh.

5. Russia plays the Kurdish card

Turkey is a Nato member, making it highly unlikely that Russia would consider starting an out and out war with Turkey itself. Karlov is probably not, in other words, another Archduke Franz Ferdinand. But Russia could use its historical ties with disaffected Kurdish populations in Turkey, including possible support for Kurdish militants, spurring more Kurdish terror attacks. On Saturday, a car bombing in central Turkey killed 13 soldiers and wounded 55. And on December 11, two bombs went off in Istanbul that killed 39 and wounded 154. A Kurdish militant group claimed credit for the Istanbul attacks.

More from Turkey

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
WikiLeaks
follow this tag on MGNWikiLeaks

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaTurkey

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Mena

Jilted Iranian murders an entire family

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party