Water cut in Syria’s Raqqa after main pipeline destroyed

Beirut: The US-led coalition’s aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Daesh terror group, and two bridges linking it with the southern countryside amid fighting between the extremist group and US-backed fighters, activists said on Friday.

The coalition has been targeting Daesh in the area for more than two years and US-backed Kurdish-led fighters have been on the offensive in nearby areas, mostly north of Raqqa. The city is the de facto capital of Daesh’s self-declared caliphate and has been held by the extremist group since January 2014.

The attacks on Raqqa are similar to those conducted in Iraq late last year when Iraqi forces began their offensive to capture the city of Mosul from the extremists. Destroying bridges makes it difficult for Daesh to move fighters but many complain that the adverse effects are worse for civilians.

Syrian state news agency SANA and an Daesh-affiliated website said early Friday that the city’s main water pipeline was damaged in an air strike, cutting off the water supply to Raqqa.

The Daesh-affiliated website also reported that the only two bridges on the Euphrates river on the southern edge of the city have been destroyed.

Raqqa is being slaughtered silently, a local media collective, criticised the destruction of the two bridges saying they are used by civilians, adding that such acts are “absolutely unacceptable.” It said the water supply is fully cut from the city.

The group said it appears that the US-led coalition is trying to “besiege the civilians of Raqqa by demolishing bridges and destroying the infrastructure.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of on-the-ground activists to track Syria’s war, reported clashes between Daesh fighters and the US-backed Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces north of the city. It said the US-led coalition has been providing air cover to SDF fighters during Friday’s fighting.

There was no immediate word from the US-led coalition about targeting the water pipeline.

The attack comes at a time when Iraqi forces are on the offensive against Daesh in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul where the US-led coalition has destroyed much of the bridges on the Tigris river.