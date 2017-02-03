Water cut in Syria’s Raqqa after main pipeline destroyed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Water cut in Syria’s Raqqa after main pipeline destroyed

Activist group criticises destruction of two bridges saying they are used by civilians

Gulf News
 

Beirut: The US-led coalition’s aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Daesh terror group, and two bridges linking it with the southern countryside amid fighting between the extremist group and US-backed fighters, activists said on Friday.

The coalition has been targeting Daesh in the area for more than two years and US-backed Kurdish-led fighters have been on the offensive in nearby areas, mostly north of Raqqa. The city is the de facto capital of Daesh’s self-declared caliphate and has been held by the extremist group since January 2014.

The attacks on Raqqa are similar to those conducted in Iraq late last year when Iraqi forces began their offensive to capture the city of Mosul from the extremists. Destroying bridges makes it difficult for Daesh to move fighters but many complain that the adverse effects are worse for civilians.

Syrian state news agency SANA and an Daesh-affiliated website said early Friday that the city’s main water pipeline was damaged in an air strike, cutting off the water supply to Raqqa.

The Daesh-affiliated website also reported that the only two bridges on the Euphrates river on the southern edge of the city have been destroyed.

Raqqa is being slaughtered silently, a local media collective, criticised the destruction of the two bridges saying they are used by civilians, adding that such acts are “absolutely unacceptable.” It said the water supply is fully cut from the city.

The group said it appears that the US-led coalition is trying to “besiege the civilians of Raqqa by demolishing bridges and destroying the infrastructure.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of on-the-ground activists to track Syria’s war, reported clashes between Daesh fighters and the US-backed Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces north of the city. It said the US-led coalition has been providing air cover to SDF fighters during Friday’s fighting.

There was no immediate word from the US-led coalition about targeting the water pipeline.

The attack comes at a time when Iraqi forces are on the offensive against Daesh in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul where the US-led coalition has destroyed much of the bridges on the Tigris river. 

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Syria rebels launch new phase in Raqqa campaign

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips