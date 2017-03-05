US strengthens forces on crowded Syrian battlefield

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US strengthens forces on crowded Syrian battlefield

US commander describes situation as tense and complicated as Syrian regime forces are within shooting range of US-backed forces

Image Credit: Twitter
US Army Stryker armored vehicle reportedly heading to #Manbij, #Syria.
Gulf News
 

Washington: The United States has increased its forces near the northern Syrian town of Manbij as concerns have grown that fighting could erupt among the complex array of militias and Syrian and Turkish troops operating on the crowded battlefield near there.

Photographs of US troops in Stryker vehicles and armored Humvees flying American flags circulated Saturday on social media. The US-led command that is fighting Daesh acknowledged the buildup around the town, but did not provide details.

“The coalition has increased its force presence in and around Manbij to deter any hostile action against the city and its civilians, to enhance local governance and to ensure there is no persistent YPG presence,” a US military spokesman said, using the acronym for the People’s Protection Units, Kurdish militia groups that have been trained by US military advisers.

The Turks have repeatedly complained that YPG fighters, who played a critical role in taking Manbij, have yet to vacate the city, despite US assurances that it has done so.

The spokesman added, “This is a deliberate action to reassure our coalition members and partner forces, deter aggression, and ensure all parties remain focused on defeating our common enemy, Daesh.”

US military officials said the total number of US forces in Syria had not increased. But the new deployment of US troops around Manbij has been done in a visible manner.

A combustible mix of forces is crowding the battlefield in northern Syria, including Turkish-backed Syrian militias, Syrian government forces, and Kurdish and Arab fighters trained by the United States.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, who commands the US-led task force that is fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria, told reporters Wednesday that Syrian government troops had advanced near Manbij to the point where they were within “rifle range” of Syrian Arab fighters backed by US forces.

The United States has hundreds of troops in northern Syria who have been training and advising Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters.

“It’s very difficult and complicated,” said Townsend, adding that it was important that tensions among the groups not disrupt the campaign against Daesh. “That’s what we ought to keep our efforts focused on, and not fighting deliberately or accidentally with one another.”

The potential for a clash is clear. Abu Amjed, head of the Manbij Military Council, which has responsibility for securing the city, said in an interview last week that Turkish forces had been shooting at his front lines.

Another worry is Ahrar Al Sham, an Islamist opposition group, which has been supported by the Turks.

Under a recent agreement that Russia is said to have played a role in brokering, Syrian government forces are moving into villages near Manbij. The Manbij security forces appear to have ceded control of the villages to prevent them from being occupied by Turkish-backed militias or Turkish troops.

In a development that reflected the fluid and confusing battlefield, Russian aircraft on Tuesday mistakenly bombed Syrian Arab fighters trained by the United States. Townsend said the attack, which took place about 10 miles southwest of Manbij, occurred when the Syrian fighters moved into villages that had been occupied by Daesh.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had not carried out airstrikes in areas that the United States had previously designated as being occupied by US-backed fighters.

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Generation of Syrian children 'lost to trauma'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'