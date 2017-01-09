US-led commandos raid Daesh-held Syria village

Beirut: Commandos from the US-led coalition battling Daesh have raided a village held by the militants in eastern Syria, a monitor and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday.

US Central Command told AFP that “an operation was conducted in that area”, but declined to give further details.

At least 25 militants were killed in the two-hour raid, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

“Four helicopters from the international coalition yesterday (Sunday) at noon carried out a commando raid on Al Kubar village in western Deir Al Zor province,” Observatory director Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

The oil-rich eastern province, which borders Iraq, is almost totally under Daesh control and has been regularly targeted by US-led forces.

Coalition forces targeted a bus carrying 14 Daesh fighters, killing them all, Abdul Rahman said.

They also targeted an Daesh-controlled water facility in the village, killing at least 11 militants in a firefight.

A commander of the SDF, a US-backed coalition of Arab and Kurdish forces, confirmed the raid on the village, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Deir Al Zor city.

“Four American Apache helicopters and two back-up helicopters, carried out a commando raid” in Al Kubar on Sunday at noon, he said.

The attack targeted vehicles driven by senior Daesh fighters coming from Raqqa, killing several and capturing others, he added.

A Syrian army official said military radars had detected the operation but could not identify the nationality of the aircraft.

The US has been leading a campaign against Daesh in Syria since September 2014.

Deir Al Zor is Syria’s second biggest province after Homs. Since early 2015 the militants have besieged the provincial capital, also called Deir Al Zor, home to some 200,000 people.

Daesh controls around 60 percent of the city, the rest of which is held by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.