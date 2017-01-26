Mobile
US lawmaker says she met Al Assad on secret Syria trip

Gabbard, who often clashes with her own party on issues related to Syria, has long opposed US policy of regime change

Tulsi Gabbard
Washington: The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war-torn Syria said on Wednesday she met there with President Bashar Al Assad as part of her effort to end the years-long conflict.

House Democrat Tulsi Gabbard this month travelled to Damascus and the decimated city of Aleppo on a fact-finding mission, where she met with refugees, Syrian opposition leaders and relatives of fighters on both sides of the divide, in addition to Al Assad.

“Originally, I had no intention of meeting with Al Assad, but when given the opportunity, I felt it was important to take it,” Gabbard said in a statement.

“I think we should be ready to meet with anyone if there’s a chance it can help bring about an end to this war, which is causing the Syrian people so much suffering.”

In an interview on CNN, she added: “Whatever you think about President Al Assad, the fact is that he is the president of Syria. In order for any possibility of a viable peace agreement to occur, there has to be a conversation with him.”

Gabbard, 35, was a member of the Hawaii National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2005.

Two weeks after Donald Trump won the November 8 election, she met with him to discuss Syria, raising speculation that he might consider her for a position at the Pentagon or State Department.

Gabbard, who often clashes with her own party on issues related to Syria, has long opposed a US policy of regime change there, arguing that the country would descend further into chaos should Al Assad be ousted.

“We must stop directly and indirectly supporting terrorists — directly by providing weapons, training and logistical support to rebel groups affiliated with Al Qaida and Daesh; and indirectly through ... [Arab] states and Turkey, who in turn support these terrorist groups,” she said.

