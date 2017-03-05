Under Trump, a trial and error policy emerges for the Middle East

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Under Trump, a trial and error policy emerges for the Middle East

Regional players scramble to understand latest US escalation in Yemen, Syria

Image Credit: AFP
US President Donald Trump
Gulf News
 

Dubai: When Donald Trump was running for president he was quick to point to the mistakes of the Obama administration for lacking a clear policy in the Middle East.

He criticised US involvement in Syria, Libya and said the way the US pulled out its troops in Iraq was a “disaster” which helped create the security vacuum for Daesh to emerge.

But, two months into his presidency, observers are scratching their heads over the latest US moves in the region, which seemingly contradict his hands off approach.

Stepped up military action in Yemen against and Al Qaida and a more bold and visible presence in northern Syria has many questioning, “just what is the US trying to do?”

There is seemingly no direct answer to that, but statements from various US administration officials have indicated that the US could be prioritising its efforts against Al Qaida.

“AQAP is the organisation that has more American blood on its hands,” Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis was careful to point out recently.

But are the latest developments carefully calculated moves or just a haphazard testing of the waters?

While it might be too soon to tell, most indications point to the latter.

Already Trump has seemingly backtracked or softened his stances on several issues he campaigned on.

When he suggested that the US would not focus on the two-state solution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which caused an international stir, he later said that a two-state solution would be the better option.

America is clearly unsure who its allies are in fighting “extremism” in the region.

Retired Army Colonel Derek Harvey, who is said to be heavily influencing the current US foreign policy in the Middle East, cannot seem to decide who is an ally and who is not. He criticised Obama for undermining Washington’s ties with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel.

Many in the pro-Al Assad camp cheered when Trump came to power. They assumed that he would take a hands-off approach in Syria leaving it to the Russians.

But US activity in Syria only seems to be increasing, although it is unclear whether that action will help bolster the regime or whether the US has more narrow interests.

Trump’s new CIA director, Mike Pompeo, did not visit London, Paris, Beijing or Tokyo on his first trip abroad.

Rather, he went to Ankara, the Turkish capital, a staunch opponent of regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad which just recently patched up relations with Russia after a year of frosty relations over conflicting interests in Syria.

The move largely confused the parties to Syria’s conflict which may have prompted the Syrian opposition to offer to partner up with the US in Syria to fight terrorism.

Just last week in Geneva, Syria’s opposition said it was counting on the new US Trump administration to play a “positive” role to end the country’s six-year war, after “catastrophic” policy mistakes under President Barack Obama.

The High Negotiating Committee (HNC), the main opposition group at UN-sponsored talks in Geneva, said it can help rein in Iran’s influence in the conflict, which has killed over 400,000 people.

Trump has long criticised Iran’s role in the region, which sat well with many Arab countries who share the same view.

But with Trump’s cosy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a staunch supporter of the Al Assad regime, it remains unclear whether the US will take the opposition up on its offer.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Generation of Syrian children 'lost to trauma'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza