Syrian warplanes strike Homs district

Militants from Tahrir Al Sham rebel alliance staged suicide attacks in central Homs

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Syrian warplanes carried out eight air strikes in the rebel-held Al-Waer district of Homs on Thursday, a military media unit run by the government’s ally Hezbollah reported.

The air strikes targeted militant groups and caused injuries, it said.

Although Homs, an early centre of the uprising against President Bashar Al Assad, has been almost entirely held by the government since 2014, the Al Waer district in its western suburbs remains in rebel hands.

On Saturday militants from the Tahrir Al Sham rebel alliance staged suicide attacks in central Homs, killing dozens of people including the city’s military security chief.

Fighting and air strikes in Syria have continued despite a ceasefire across the country that was brokered at the beginning of the year by Russia, Al Assad’s main ally, and Turkey, a leading supporter of the rebels.

Government and opposition delegations are attending UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Al Assad is backed in the war by Russia’s air force, Iran and Shiite militias including Hezbollah. Some of the rebel groups are also supported by the Gulf countries and the United States.

