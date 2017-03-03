Syrian troops after taking Palmyra from Daesh, clear explosives

Smoke billows in the background as Syrian regime fighters advance to retake the ancient city of Palmyra, from Daesh fighters .

Damascus: Syrian army units were clearing landmines and explosives left behind by Daesh terrorists in the historic town of Palmyra on Friday, a day after government troops and allied militiamen recaptured it from the extremists, a Syrian security official said.

The military expects the process to be long and difficult due to the large number of mines planted by Daesh terrorists, he said.

Syrian troops fully recaptured Palmyra on Thursday after a push that saw the terrorists’ defences crumble and Daesh flee in the face of artillery fire and intense Russia-backed air strikes.

It’s the third time the town — famed for its priceless Roman ruins and archaeological treasures Daesh had sought to destroy — has changed hands in one year. The Syrian government seized the town from Daesh terrorists last March, only to lose it again 10 months later.

Last spring, it took Russian demining experts weeks to clear the town from hundreds of mines planted by Daesh.

Before the civil war gripped Syria in 2011, Palmyra was a top tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Syrian state television broadcast footage showing troops near the town’s archaeological site, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and the historic citadel on Friday.

Archaeologists have decried what they say is extensive damage to Palmyra’s treasured ruins.

Drone footage released by Russia’s Defence Ministry last month showed new damage Daesh had inflicted to the facade of Palmyra’s Roman-era theatre and the adjoining Tetrapylon — a set of four monuments with four columns each at the Centre of the colonnaded road leading to the theatre.

The Daesh group has destroyed scores of ancient sites across its self-styled caliphate in Syria and Iraq, viewing them as monuments to idolatry.

Maamoun Abdul Karim, the head of the Antiquities and Museums Department in Syria, told The Associated Press on Thursday night that this time around, the damage to the ruins seemed less in magnitude.

“We had expected the worst. However, the damage, according to the available photos, appears limited,” he said.

But the Daesh group is not the only side in Syria’s civil war, now in its sixth year, that has damaged Palmyra.

A 2014 report by a UN research agency disclosed satellite evidence of looting while the ruins were under Syrian military control. Opposition fighters have also admitted to looting the antiquities for funds.