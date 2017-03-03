Syrian troops after taking Palmyra from Daesh, clear explosives

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Syrian troops after taking Palmyra from Daesh, clear explosives

Military expects process to be long and difficult due to large number of mines planted by Daesh

Image Credit: AFP
Smoke billows in the background as Syrian regime fighters advance to retake the ancient city of Palmyra, from Daesh fighters .
Gulf News
 

Damascus: Syrian army units were clearing landmines and explosives left behind by Daesh terrorists in the historic town of Palmyra on Friday, a day after government troops and allied militiamen recaptured it from the extremists, a Syrian security official said.

The military expects the process to be long and difficult due to the large number of mines planted by Daesh terrorists, he said.

Syrian troops fully recaptured Palmyra on Thursday after a push that saw the terrorists’ defences crumble and Daesh flee in the face of artillery fire and intense Russia-backed air strikes.

It’s the third time the town — famed for its priceless Roman ruins and archaeological treasures Daesh had sought to destroy — has changed hands in one year. The Syrian government seized the town from Daesh terrorists last March, only to lose it again 10 months later.

Last spring, it took Russian demining experts weeks to clear the town from hundreds of mines planted by Daesh.

Before the civil war gripped Syria in 2011, Palmyra was a top tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Syrian state television broadcast footage showing troops near the town’s archaeological site, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and the historic citadel on Friday.

Archaeologists have decried what they say is extensive damage to Palmyra’s treasured ruins.

Drone footage released by Russia’s Defence Ministry last month showed new damage Daesh had inflicted to the facade of Palmyra’s Roman-era theatre and the adjoining Tetrapylon — a set of four monuments with four columns each at the Centre of the colonnaded road leading to the theatre.

The Daesh group has destroyed scores of ancient sites across its self-styled caliphate in Syria and Iraq, viewing them as monuments to idolatry.

Maamoun Abdul Karim, the head of the Antiquities and Museums Department in Syria, told The Associated Press on Thursday night that this time around, the damage to the ruins seemed less in magnitude.

“We had expected the worst. However, the damage, according to the available photos, appears limited,” he said.

But the Daesh group is not the only side in Syria’s civil war, now in its sixth year, that has damaged Palmyra.

A 2014 report by a UN research agency disclosed satellite evidence of looting while the ruins were under Syrian military control. Opposition fighters have also admitted to looting the antiquities for funds.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Agenda agreed for next round of Syria talks

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award

Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award