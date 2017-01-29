Syrian regime squashes Al Assad health rumours

Dubai: A surprising statement was issued by the Syrian Presidency on 27 January, debunking rumours that President Bashar Al Assad, 51, has suffered a stroke.

It read: “For days, rumours have spread on some social media networks about the health of President Al Assad; nothing but wishes in the imagination of those who spread them. The Syrian Presidency fully denies these rumours, assuring that the President is in excellent health and practicing his duties in full capacity.”

The official statement, published on Facebook but not in state-run media, triggered further speculation, since the Syrian presidency is not in the habit of responding to online rumours and never has since outbreak of the current conflict six years ago.

What they do is “create” an event for Al Assad to appear on national television, like welcoming a foreign dignitary or attending a function, and then promote it endlessly to show that the rumours are baseless.

The last time Al Assad appeared in public was 24 hours before the statement was issued, receiving Iranian Foreign Minister Hussain Amin Abdul Lahyan in Damascus.

The Syrian Presidency came out with a statement after it was run by mainstream media channels like Al Arabiya and the Beirut daily Al Mustaqbal, owned by Al Assad’s nemesis, Lebanese Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri.

According to the Lebanese newspaper, Al Assad had suffered a cerebral infraction and was in “critical condition” at the Shami Hospital in central Damascus, surrounded by security forces.

Gulf News paid a visit to the Shami Hospital on 28 January, and did not notice anything unusual, neither at the hospital itself nor on the streets of the Syrian capital.

Even the pro-regime Beirut daily Al Diyar ran the story, but retracted it within hours, and so did the Saudi daily Al Sharq Alawsat, which said that Al Assad was “exhausted” by years of war and tension, quoting Russian officials, and had developed a nervous tick in his left eye due to “psychological pressure.”

Al Assad, who does not smoke or drink and reportedly leads a very sports-oriented healthy lifestyle, has no record of health problems.

Firas Tlass, a Dubai-based businessman and regime defector, whose brother Manaf was a close friend of Al Assad until he defected in 2012, denied the rumours on Facebook saying: “Bashar has not suffered a stroke; Maher has not had his legs cut off (in reference to another ongoing rumour since 2011), and (former Vice-President) Farouk Al Shara has not defected. Stop this and concentrate on what is important.”

The Washington-based senior member of the Syrian Opposition Farah Atasi argued otherwise, challenging Al Assad to deny the rumour himself, saying: “If Al Assad is good, he ought to appear on television to challenge the rumours.”