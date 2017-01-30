Syrian rebels evacuating Wadi Barada, says military

A stream flows in the town of Ain al-Fijeh in the Wadi Barada area on the northwestern outskirts of the Syrian capital, which the Syrian army claimed it had recaptured on Sunday.

Beirut: Syrian rebels were on Monday evacuating towns and villages in Wadi Barada near Damascus, according to the Syrian military.

The development came after government forces claimed to have recaptured all the towns and villages in valley on Sunday.

If true, it would be aanother blow to rebels who have fought for years to unseat President Bashar Al Assad.

“Units of our armed forces, together with ... allied forces have achieved their mission in returning security and stability” to the area, the military said in a statement read out by a spokesman on Syrian state television.

The military’s offensive, launched last month, aimed partly to seize control of a major spring and water pumping station which supplies most of the capital’s water. Fighting and damage to the site caused acute water shortages in Damascus this month.

State TV broadcast footage of Syrian soldiers standing in the water pumping station in the village of Ain Al Fijeh.

The recapture of Wadi Barada signals the fall of another rebel-held area in western Syria, and comes weeks after insurgents were driven from areas they controlled in Aleppo, their last major urban stronghold.

Military support from President Bashar Al Assad’s foreign allies, including Russia, Iran and Lebanese group Hezbollah, have been instrumental in helping turn the nearly six-year civil war in his favour.

On Saturday the army took over the spring in Ain Al Fijeh as part of an agreement reached with rebels, who had held the area since 2012, pro-Damascus media outlets and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Under the agreement, hundreds of rebel fighters began to be bussed out of the area on Sunday with their families and head for Idlib province, a rebel stronghold, the British-based Observatory reported.

Similar previous deals in western Syria have seen rebels evacuate areas they had held for years and depart with their families for Idlib. The opposition says this amounts to forced population transfers.

The deals have usually been struck in places where government forces and their allies have either besieged rebel-held areas or have gained the upper hand militarily.