Syrian pilot whose plane crashed in Turkey found by rescue team

The 56-year-old pilot was identified as Mohammad Sufhan by medical staff at the hospital

Gulf News
 

Istanbul: A Syrian air force pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and is being treated at a hospital in the Hatay region, a hospital spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Dogan news agency said the pilot, who crashed his plane on Saturday, had been found around 40km from the wreckage. He was first taken to a gendarmerie base and then to hospital.

The 56-year-old pilot was identified as Mohammad Sufhan by medical staff at the hospital, and they said he was not in critical condition despite some fractures in his spine.

Television footage showed security measures had been taken around and inside the hospital.

Syrian state television quoted an army source on Saturday saying the air force had lost contact with a fighter jet on a mission near the Turkish border. It gave no details.

It was unclear why the aircraft had crashed, whether it had been attacked or suffered technical failure.

Combat operations by many militia and government forces come close to Turkey’s long frontier with Syria.

Turkey has been one of the foremost critics of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, and supports rebels fighting him in the country’s six-year-old war. It currently has armed forces involved in operations along the Syrian side of the frontier.

Syrian state media said on Saturday its forces had been expanding control over former Daesh-held villages in northwest Syria, an area close to Turkey’s Hatay region where the aircraft crashed.

The army’s gains follow a push to the south and east of the city of Al Bab, which was captured by Turkish-backed rebels late last month.

