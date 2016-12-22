Mobile
Syrian army says Aleppo retaken

Announcement came shortly after a report that the last convoy carrying rebels and civilians had left

Image Credit: AFP
Syrian rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo towards rebel-held territory in the west of Aleppo's province on December 22, 2016.
Gulf News
 

Damascus: The Syrian army announced on Thursday that the country’s second city Aleppo has been fully recaptured from rebel fighters, the government’s biggest victory in the nearly six-year civil war.

“Thanks to the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of our valiant armed forces as well as allied forces... the general command of the armed forces announces the return of security to Aleppo,” the army said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after state television reported that the last convoy carrying rebels and civilians had left eastern Aleppo.

Ahmed Qorra Ali, an official with the rebel group Ahrar Al Sham, confirmed that “the last convoy has left the rebel-controlled area”.

Earlier, the Red Cross said that more than 4,000 fighters had left rebel-held areas of the city in the “last stages” of the evacuation.

The United Nations said it had deployed observers to monitor the final evacuations, under a Security Council resolution adopted on Monday.

Rebel forces, who seized control of east Aleppo in 2012, agreed to withdraw from the bastion after a month-long army offensive that drove them from more than 90 percent of their former territory.

The evacuation agreement was brokered by Russia, which launched air strikes in support of Assad’s regime last year, and Turkey, which has supported some rebel groups.

