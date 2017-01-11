Syria peace talks in Astana set for January 23

Moscow: Talks on Syria’s political future will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on January 23, a source in the Russian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

“At this time there is no indication that the meeting will be postponed. The date of January 23 is set,” the source said of the negotiations to be hosted by Russia and Turkey between the Syrian government and rebel groups.

Russia and Turkey last month brokered a ceasefire in the ravaged country which was backed by the opposing sides in the protracted war but was done without the involvement of Washington, a negotiator in previous ceasefires.

The truce went into effect on December 30 and has brought calm to much of Syria though fighting continued in some places like the outskirts of Damascus amid disagreements over locations of Islamist terror groups which are not part of the ceasefire.

The diplomatic source said on Wednesday that current preparations for the peace talks involve compiling a list of participants.

Some groups have already expressed concern over whether the meeting will be fully representative, with the Syrian Kurds, crucial Western allies in the Syrian war but despised by Turkey, on Tuesday saying they were not invited.

Syrian regime aircraft pounded rebels and their militant allies in northern Syria overnight, a monitor said on Wednesday.

Air raids targeted the rebel strongholds of Atarib and Khan Al Assal in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. It had no immediate word on any casualties.

An AFP journalist heard intense air strikes in the Atarib area.

The strikes came despite a shaky two-week ceasefire between the government and non-terrorist rebels that is meant to pave the way for the Astana peace talks.

Government aircraft also carried out strikes on Wednesday in Idlib province in the northwest, targeting positions of former Al Qaida affiliate Fateh Al Sham Front, which is not party to the ceasefire, the Observatory said.

The strikes on the town of Taftanaz killed three rebels from an Islamist group allied to the terrorists, the Britain-based monitor said.

An AFP correspondent in the town saw a building that had totally collapsed in the attack. The White Helmets, a rescue service operating in rebel areas, spent hours clearing debris with picks and hammers.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on December 30, the regime’s strikes on rebel strongholds have eased but have not stopped completely.

Fighting has continued in the Wadi Barada region, northwest of Damascus, which is the capital’s main water source.

Millions of people have been without mains water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure.

President Bashar Al Assad has claimed that Fateh Al Sham forces are present in the area, a charge the rebels deny.

On Tuesday, the regime sent reinforcements to Wadi Barada, the Observatory said without providing further details.

“The role of the Syrian army is to liberate that area in order to prevent those terrorists from using that water in order to suffocate the capital,” Al Assad told French media in an interview aired on Monday.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said on Wednesday that Turkey’s allies are still providing weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, asking “what business does a terror group have at the peace table?”.

The YPG is one of the United States’ strongest allies in its fight against Daesh in Syria. Ankara regards the Kurdish militia as a terror group closely linked to militants who have fought a three-decade-old insurgency in southeast Turkey.