Syria conflict 'cancer on global scale': new UN chief Guterres

New UN Secretary General tells Portuguese TV Washington and Moscow need to settle differences to help end crisis

Image Credit: AFP
An image grab taken from a video released by the White Helmets, on November 30, 2016, reportedly shows bodies lying on a street in the rebel-held district of Jubb Al Qubbeh in eastern Aleppo following government artillery fire.
 

Lisbon: The Syrian conflict “has become a cancer on a global scale”, incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, while hoping Washington and Moscow overcome their differences to help end the crisis.

The war has caused “not only the suffering of the Syrian people” but also sparks “violent reactions which in some cases lead to terrorist acts”, the former Portuguese premier told Portugal’s SIC television channel in an interview broadcast Wednesday.

The conflict began in 2011 as an uprising against President Bashar Al Assad but quickly morphed into a civil war after the regime unleashed a brutal crackdown against dissent.

The war has killed more than 310,000 people and forced millions more to flee their homes.

It has since become a complex, multi-front conflict, drawing in global powers as well as militants.

While Western powers and some regional states have backed the rebellion, Russia and Iran have thrown their full weight behind Al Assad’s regime.

Guterres termed the conflict a “global threat” and said global powers must decide to end the conflict, something he judged could not be done without external support.

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

